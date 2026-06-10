Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Nationals Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (27-40) vs. Washington Nationals (34-33)
- Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and Nationals.TV
Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-120) | WSH: (+102)
- Spread: SF: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 4-6, 4.12 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 7-2, 3.63 ERA
The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (4-6) versus the Nationals and Foster Griffin (7-2). Ray's team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Nationals have gone 9-4-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have a 10-3 record in Griffin's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (56.4%)
Giants vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -120 favorite at home.
Giants vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Nationals are +164 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Giants vs Nationals Over/Under
- Giants versus Nationals on June 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.
- This season San Francisco has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 66 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 28-38-0 against the spread.
- The Nationals have compiled a 32-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Washington has a 28-24 record (winning 53.8% of its games).
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-24-3).
- The Nationals have collected a 41-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.2% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He has a .324 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 71st in slugging.
- Arraez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBIs.
- Casey Schmitt has 67 hits, which is tops among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .284 with 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- His batting average ranks 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 11th.
- Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Lee enters this matchup with 16 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .561 with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs.
- Matt Chapman is batting .250 with a .332 OBP and 34 RBI for San Francisco this season.
- Chapman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has totaled 70 hits with a .533 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .382.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 13th in slugging.
- James Wood leads his team with a .404 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .526.
- He is 56th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Daylen Lile is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Luis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .261.
Giants vs Nationals Head to Head
- 6/8/2026: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/19/2026: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!