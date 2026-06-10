Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (27-40) vs. Washington Nationals (34-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Nationals.TV

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | WSH: (+102)

SF: (-120) | WSH: (+102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164)

SF: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 4-6, 4.12 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 7-2, 3.63 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (4-6) versus the Nationals and Foster Griffin (7-2). Ray's team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Nationals have gone 9-4-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have a 10-3 record in Griffin's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.4%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -120 favorite at home.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Nationals are +164 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

Giants versus Nationals on June 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 66 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 28-38-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have compiled a 32-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Washington has a 28-24 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-24-3).

The Nationals have collected a 41-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.2% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He has a .324 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBIs.

Casey Schmitt has 67 hits, which is tops among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .284 with 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and 32 runs scored.

Lee enters this matchup with 16 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .561 with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .250 with a .332 OBP and 34 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Chapman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has totaled 70 hits with a .533 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 13th in slugging.

James Wood leads his team with a .404 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .526.

He is 56th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daylen Lile is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Luis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .261.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

6/8/2026: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/19/2026: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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