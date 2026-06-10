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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is a game to see on a Wednesday MLB slate that features plenty of compelling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 51.22%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.78%

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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.
  • Records: Rays (39-25), Red Sox (27-38)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.44%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 41.56%

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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Giants (27-40), Nationals (34-33)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.35%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 43.65%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Padres (34-31), Reds (31-34)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 57.06%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.94%

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Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 62.60%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 37.40%

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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs.
  • Records: Tigers (27-39), Twins (30-37)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 66.16%
  • Twins Win Probability: 33.84%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 53.86%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.14%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.05%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 35.95%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 56.49%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.51%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 55.42%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.58%

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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 53.60%
  • Royals Win Probability: 46.40%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 53.20%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 46.80%

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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.56%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.44%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Brandon Sproat
  • Records: Athletics (31-35), Brewers (41-23)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.49%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 49.51%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Angels (25-42), Astros (31-37)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 54.44%
  • Astros Win Probability: 45.56%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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