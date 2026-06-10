Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is a game to see on a Wednesday MLB slate that features plenty of compelling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and YES

CLEG and YES Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Carlos Rodon

Parker Messick vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26)

Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.22%

51.22% Guardians Win Probability: 48.78%

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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NESN

RAYS and NESN Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Records: Rays (39-25), Red Sox (27-38)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.44%

58.44% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.56%

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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS

NBCS-BA and NATS Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Foster Griffin

Robbie Ray vs. Foster Griffin Records: Giants (27-40), Nationals (34-33)

Giants (27-40), Nationals (34-33) Giants Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Nationals Win Probability: 43.65%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CINR

SDPA and CINR Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Brady Singer

Michael King vs. Brady Singer Records: Padres (34-31), Reds (31-34)

Padres (34-31), Reds (31-34) Padres Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.06%

57.06% Reds Win Probability: 42.94%

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Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SEAM

MASN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. George Kirby

Brandon Young vs. George Kirby Records: Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32)

Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.60%

62.60% Orioles Win Probability: 37.40%

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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MNNT

DSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs.

Framber Valdez vs. Records: Tigers (27-39), Twins (30-37)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.16%

66.16% Twins Win Probability: 33.84%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ARID

MIAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Ryne Nelson

Ryan Gusto vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31)

Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 53.86%

53.86% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.14%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Shohei Ohtani

Jared Jones vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24)

Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.05%

64.05% Pirates Win Probability: 35.95%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH

SN1 and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jesús Luzardo

Max Scherzer vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30)

Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.49%

56.49% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.51%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CARD

SNY and CARD Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Andre Pallante

Christian Scott vs. Andre Pallante Records: Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28)

Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.42%

55.42% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.58%

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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RSN

ROYL and RSN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. MacKenzie Gore

Seth Lugo vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33)

Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.60%

53.60% Royals Win Probability: 46.40%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn

CHSN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Chris Sale

Davis Martin vs. Chris Sale Records: White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21)

White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21) Braves Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.20%

53.20% White Sox Win Probability: 46.80%

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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Shota Imanaga

Michael Lorenzen vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32)

Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.56%

62.56% Rockies Win Probability: 37.44%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW

NBCS-CA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Brandon Sproat

Jack Perkins vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Athletics (31-35), Brewers (41-23)

Athletics (31-35), Brewers (41-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.49%

50.49% Brewers Win Probability: 49.51%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN

ABTV and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert

Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert Records: Angels (25-42), Astros (31-37)

Angels (25-42), Astros (31-37) Angels Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Astros Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.44%

54.44% Astros Win Probability: 45.56%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.