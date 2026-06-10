Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (39-25) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | BOS: (+124)

TB: (-146) | BOS: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 5-2, 3.00 ERA vs TBA (Red Sox)

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (5-2), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Rasmussen's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.4%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +124 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -176.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Red Sox contest on June 10, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 23 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-2 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 63 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 36-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 9-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Boston has a record of 1-3 (25%).

In the 65 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-35-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 27-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 76 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .534. He's batting .325.

Among qualifying hitters, he is fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Diaz has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Junior Caminero is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 41st, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Caminero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and three walks.

Jonathan Aranda has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.378/.456.

Aranda takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .176 with five walks and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .383 and has 64 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .288 and slugging .523.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Wilyer Abreu's .422 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .209 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/9/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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