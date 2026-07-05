Reds vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Reds vs Orioles Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (40-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-48)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: NBCSN Extra and Peacock

Reds vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+138)

CIN: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-2, 5.05 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 5-8, 3.77 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-2, 5.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Bradish (5-8, 3.77 ERA). Lodolo's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lodolo and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have an 8-9-0 record against the spread in Bradish's starts. The Orioles are 4-2 in Bradish's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.4%)

Reds vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -108 favorite at home.

Reds vs Orioles Spread

Reds vs Orioles Over/Under

The Reds-Orioles game on July 5 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 14 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 86 opportunities.

In 86 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 46-40-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 20 of the 44 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

Baltimore has a 20-24 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

In the 90 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-36-3).

The Orioles have covered 50% of their games this season, going 45-45-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 76 hits and an OBP of .347, both of which lead the Reds this season. He's batting .276 and slugging .484.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 38th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

Spencer Steer has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Steer heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with three walks.

JJ Bleday has been key for Cincinnati with 51 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Bleday heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a slugging percentage of .472 and has 85 hits, both team-best marks for the Orioles. He's batting .254 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 79th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .226 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has put up an on-base percentage of .377, a team-high for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .256.

Reds vs Orioles Head to Head

7/4/2026: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2026: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/20/2025: 24-2 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

24-2 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/19/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2025: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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