Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (52-35) vs. New York Mets (36-53)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-184) | NYM: (+154)

ATL: (-184) | NYM: (+154) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-5, 3.27 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 5-5, 3.78 ERA

The Braves will look to Martin Perez (6-5) against the Mets and Nolan McLean (5-5). When Perez starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in McLean's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one McLean start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -184 favorite at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mets. The Braves are +114 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -137.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Braves-Mets game on July 5, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 85 opportunities.

In 85 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 46-39-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 20% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-24).

New York has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-42-6).

The Mets have collected a 37-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

He is 43rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 43rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Albies brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.334/.507.

Harris takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 82 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up a team-high OBP (.404), and leads the Mets in hits (74). He's batting .296 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is sixth in slugging.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Carson Benge is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Mark Vientos is batting .213 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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