Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Mets Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (52-35) vs. New York Mets (36-53)
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: NBC/Peacock
Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-184) | NYM: (+154)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-5, 3.27 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 5-5, 3.78 ERA
The Braves will look to Martin Perez (6-5) against the Mets and Nolan McLean (5-5). When Perez starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in McLean's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one McLean start this season -- they lost.
Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (50%)
Braves vs Mets Moneyline
- New York is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -184 favorite at home.
Braves vs Mets Spread
- The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mets. The Braves are +114 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -137.
Braves vs Mets Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Braves-Mets game on July 5, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
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Braves vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those games.
- This season Atlanta has been victorious eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 85 opportunities.
- In 85 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 46-39-0 against the spread.
- The Mets have won 20% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-24).
- New York has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer without claiming a victory.
- The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-42-6).
- The Mets have collected a 37-51-0 record against the spread this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .272 batting average.
- He is 43rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is 43rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Albies brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.334/.507.
- Harris takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 82 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .423.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto has put up a team-high OBP (.404), and leads the Mets in hits (74). He's batting .296 and slugging.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is sixth in slugging.
- Bo Bichette paces his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Carson Benge is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Mark Vientos is batting .213 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.
Braves vs Mets Head to Head
- 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
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