Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (47-43) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-42)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock and NBCSN Extra

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

CLE: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-9, 3.69 ERA vs Chris Murphy (White Sox) - 2-0, 3.79 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (2-9) versus the White Sox and Chris Murphy (2-0). Bibee's team is 3-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team has a record of 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Murphy has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Murphy start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.1%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +130 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Guardians are +136 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -164.

Guardians versus White Sox, on July 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 7-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 86 opportunities.

The Guardians are 43-43-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 35-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games).

In the 86 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-37-1).

The White Sox have put together a 50-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .392. He has a .273 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Rocchio has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is batting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Steven Kwan has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Kwan has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .313 with two triples, three walks and an RBI.

Travis Bazzana has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 78 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .245 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 98th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average is 132nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci a has .384 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth's .379 slugging percentage paces his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/4/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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