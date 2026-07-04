Reds vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Orioles Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (40-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-48)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and MASN

Reds vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160)

CIN: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Reds vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 6-2, 3.11 ERA

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene against the Orioles and Brandon Young (6-2). In games Greene pitched with a spread last season, his team was 8-12-0 ATS. Greene and his team had an 8-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Orioles have a 10-3-0 ATS record in Young's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 6-1 record in Young's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52%)

Reds vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Orioles, Cincinnati is the favorite at -120, and Baltimore is +102 playing on the road.

Reds vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Orioles are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Orioles game on July 4, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

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Reds vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year Cincinnati has won 10 of 18 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 85 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 46-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 19 of the 43 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.2%).

Baltimore has a 13-18 record (winning 41.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-36-3).

The Orioles have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 44-45-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He has a .254 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 78th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.343) and total hits (74) this season. He's batting .273 while slugging .483.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Steer has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

JJ Bleday has been key for Cincinnati with 50 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Bleday enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with two walks.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso paces the Orioles with 82 hits. He's batting .247 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 47th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has accumulated an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .350. Both lead the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman is batting .252 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Reds vs Orioles Head to Head

7/3/2026: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/20/2025: 24-2 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

24-2 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/19/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2025: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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