Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (49-39) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-53)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | KC: (+132)

PHI: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | KC: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | KC: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-4, 3.88 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-5, 3.31 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (6-4, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (5-5, 3.31 ERA). Luzardo's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 8-8-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (58.9%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +132 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Philadelphia is +105 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Royals on July 4 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (63.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 26-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 86 chances this season.

In 86 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 32-54-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 19-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.8% of those games).

Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Royals have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-41-1).

The Royals are 37-47-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 85 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.

He is 40th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Harper hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 79 hits. He is batting .250 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He is 89th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.523) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Trea Turner is batting .239 with a .287 OBP and 31 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Turner has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.470). He's batting .290.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Carter Jensen is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jac Caglianone has 74 hits, a team-best for the Royals.

Michael Massey is batting .256 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

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