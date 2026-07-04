Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Royals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (49-39) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-53)
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | KC: (+132)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | KC: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-4, 3.88 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-5, 3.31 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (6-4, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (5-5, 3.31 ERA). Luzardo's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 8-8-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those matchups.
Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (58.9%)
Phillies vs Royals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +132 underdog at home.
Phillies vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Philadelphia is +105 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Royals on July 4 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
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Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (63.5%) in those contests.
- Philadelphia has a record of 26-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 86 chances this season.
- In 86 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 32-54-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have put together a 19-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.8% of those games).
- Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-41-1).
- The Royals are 37-47-0 against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 85 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.
- He is 40th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Harper hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 79 hits. He is batting .250 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- He is 89th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the majors.
- Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.523) powered by 32 extra-base hits.
- Trea Turner is batting .239 with a .287 OBP and 31 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
- Turner has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.470). He's batting .290.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Carter Jensen is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Jac Caglianone has 74 hits, a team-best for the Royals.
- Michael Massey is batting .256 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
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