Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (51-35) vs. New York Mets (36-52)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-174) | NYM: (+146)

ATL: (-174) | NYM: (+146) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 8-6, 2.10 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-3, 4.71 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Sale (8-6) for the Braves and Sean Manaea (1-3) for the Mets. Sale and his team are 8-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Mets have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Mets have a 1-2 record in Manaea's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.9%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -174 favorite, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. New York is -152 to cover.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The Braves-Mets contest on July 4 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (64.1%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 84 opportunities.

The Braves are 45-39-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won six of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20.7%).

New York has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer in four chances.

The Mets have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-42-6).

The Mets have gone 37-50-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (91) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying players, he is 41st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .267 with a .416 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 86 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .495.

Harris takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up a team-high OBP (.406), while pacing the Mets in hits (73). He's batting .297 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bo Bichette is slugging .381 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Mark Vientos is hitting .209 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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