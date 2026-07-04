Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (36-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-53)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | COL: (+110)

SF: (-130) | COL: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

SF: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 12 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 7-6, 3.39 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 8-4, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (7-6) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Ray and his team are 9-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. The Rockies have an 11-5-0 ATS record in Sugano's 16 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 10-6 in Sugano's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.4%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +110 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Giants are +118 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -142.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies game on July 4, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won five of 13 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 85 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 37-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 36 of the 87 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Colorado has a 35-48 record (winning 42.2% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-44-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 48-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465. He's batting .326 on the season.

He is second in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .319 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lee heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt has 88 hits and is batting .281 this season.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with a .308 OBP and 45 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Devers has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a slugging percentage of .485, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 77 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified players, he is 95th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy has 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .308.

Troy Johnston's .384 OBP paces his team.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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