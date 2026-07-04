Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (49-39) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-39)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FOX

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | STL: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | STL: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-6, 4.30 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 6-4, 4.09 ERA

The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga (5-6) against the Cardinals and Kyle Leahy (6-4). Imanaga's team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 46.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-8. The Cardinals have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Leahy's starts. The Cardinals are 4-6 in Leahy's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Cardinals moneyline has Chicago as a -158 favorite, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Chicago is +132 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Cardinals contest on July 4 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (56.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 12-6 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 86 opportunities.

The Cubs are 36-50-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 30 of the 58 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, St. Louis has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 49-35-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.526) and total hits (95) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .339 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Dansby Swanson has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.298/.428.

Michael Busch has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Busch has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .276 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has racked up 94 hits while slugging .519. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, he is 18th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera a has .396 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .260 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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