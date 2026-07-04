Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (43-47) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (52-33)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Rays.TV

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | TB: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | TB: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146)

HOU: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 1.78 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-4, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (7-4) will take the ball for the Rays. Brown's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Rays have gone 9-6-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Rasmussen's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -108 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

Astros versus Rays on July 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 15-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 90 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 41-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-12).

Tampa Bay is 15-12 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Rays have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-44-1).

The Rays have a 52-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.625) and total hits (101) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 115th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the majors.

Isaac Paredes is batting .251 with a .415 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Paredes brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 66 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Smith heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 93 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .288 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Yandy Diaz has a .408 OBP while slugging .495. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .289 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .278 with eight doubles, four triples and 18 walks.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

7/3/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/1/2025: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/30/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2025: 13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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