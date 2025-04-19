Reds vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Orioles Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (10-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-11)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSOH

Reds vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Reds vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 2-1, 0.98 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (2-1) to the mound, while Brandon Young will take the ball for the Orioles. Greene's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Greene's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Young and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Reds vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.2%)

Reds vs Orioles Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +104 underdog at home.

Reds vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Cincinnati is +130 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Orioles Over/Under

The Reds-Orioles contest on April 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -128 and the under at +104.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won three of five games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 20 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 4-5 in those games.

Baltimore has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (50%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-5-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered only 36.8% of their games this season, going 7-12-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .430. He's batting .241 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 75th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

TJ Friedl has hit one homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .338 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Friedl has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Matt McLain is batting .205 with a .538 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Jose Trevino has been key for Cincinnati with 13 hits, an OBP of .395 plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has accumulated a team-high OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.627), while pacing the Orioles in hits (17, while batting .288).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .326. He's slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .203 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Heston Kjerstad is hitting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Reds vs Orioles Head to Head

4/18/2025: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/30/2022: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2022: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!