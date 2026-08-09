Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (56-59) vs. Washington Nationals (57-61)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Peacock

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-10, 4.67 ERA vs TBA (Nationals)

Brady Singer (5-10) take the hill for the Reds in this matchup. The Nationals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Singer and his team have a record of 12-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Singer's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (54.1%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a -104 underdog at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Reds are +138 to cover, and the Nationals are -166.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Nationals on Aug. 9 is 9.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 18 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 112 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 60-52-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 46.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-48).

Washington has gone 39-46 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (45.9%).

The Nationals have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-48-5).

The Nationals have collected a 64-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season. He has a .255 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.360) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .277 while slugging .509.

He is 34th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

De La Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .228 with a .466 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 69 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a slugging percentage of .548 and has 123 hits, both team-high marks for the Nationals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is batting .244 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 92nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Nasim Nunez has four doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while batting .231.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/14/2026: 15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/13/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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