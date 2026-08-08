Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (56-59) vs. Washington Nationals (57-61)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Reds.TV

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | WSH: (+122)

CIN: (-130) | WSH: (+122) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

CIN: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 13-1, 2.35 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.94 ERA

The probable starters are Chase Burns (13-1) for the Reds and Andrew Alvarez (2-3) for the Nationals. Burns' team is 16-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Burns starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. The Nationals have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Alvarez's eight starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 1-3 record in Alvarez's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (58.7%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Reds, Washington is the underdog at +122, and Cincinnati is -130 playing on the road.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Nationals are -142 to cover, and the Reds are +118.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The Reds-Nationals contest on Aug. 8 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 13-7 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 112 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 60-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 89 total times this season. They've finished 41-48 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Washington has gone 21-29 (42%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-48-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 64-50-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 48 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.360) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .277 while slugging .509.

He is 34th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

De La Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

JJ Bleday has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with a .332 OBP and 33 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has racked up 123 hits with a .548 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is seventh in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage is 128th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Jacob Young has 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .243.

Nasim Nunez is batting .231 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/14/2026: 15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/13/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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