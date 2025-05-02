Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (17-15) vs. Washington Nationals (14-18)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MASN2

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

CIN: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-102) | WSH: +1.5 (-118)

CIN: -1.5 (-102) | WSH: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 3-2, 2.70 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 3-1, 2.65 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Greene (3-2) for the Reds and Mitchell Parker (3-1) for the Nationals. When Greene starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Greene's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 5-1-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have a 4-1 record in Parker's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.7%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -200 favorite at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -118 to cover.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Nationals contest on May 2 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has played as a favorite of -200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 32 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 18-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 12 of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48%).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-15-0).

The Nationals have collected a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 34 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .427, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.363) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.

Noelvi Marte has been key for Cincinnati with 19 hits, an OBP of .381 plus a slugging percentage of .586.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 30 hits with a .362 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both categories. He's batting .250 and slugging .533.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 81st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .246 with six doubles, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .253.

Keibert Ruiz leads his team with a .393 slugging percentage.

