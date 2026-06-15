Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (33-37) vs. New York Mets (32-39)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SNY

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | NYM: (+116)

CIN: (-134) | NYM: (+116) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192)

CIN: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 7-1, 2.14 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Chase Burns (7-1) for the Reds and Tobias Myers for the Mets. Burns and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burns' team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Myers did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (59.1%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Reds, New York is the underdog at +116, and Cincinnati is -134 playing at home.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Mets are -192 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +158.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Mets game on June 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 37-31-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have put together a 5-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.3% of those games).

New York has a record of 1-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (12.5%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-34-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 41.4% of their games this season, going 29-41-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He has a .247 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.361/.570.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 48 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .365.

McLain enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and three walks.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387 and has 58 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .293 and slugging .561.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Soto brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .361 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .239 with an on-base percentage of .285.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .257.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .218.

Reds vs Mets Head to Head

5/27/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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