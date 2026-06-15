Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 15

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -120) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Jared Jones (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Ryan Gusto (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs