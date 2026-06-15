MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 15
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Jared Jones (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Ryan Gusto (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals
- Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances