Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (38-31) vs. San Diego Padres (37-33)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Padres.TV

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | SD: (+120)

STL: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 4-6, 4.21 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 2-1, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dustin May (4-6) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (2-1) will get the nod for the Padres. When May starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. May's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Giolito's five starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 3-2 record in Giolito's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (62%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Padres, St. Louis is the favorite at -142, and San Diego is +120 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Cardinals are +150 to cover, and the Padres are -182.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Padres contest on June 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (66.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 68 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 42-26-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have put together a 17-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Diego has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Padres have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-38-1).

The Padres have a 38-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .554. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Burleson takes a 14-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .267 with 41 walks and 46 runs scored.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .255 with a .359 OBP and 31 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Wetherholt enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has collected 47 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a .347 on-base percentage and a .350 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres.

Manny Machado has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .175.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

5/10/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/9/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2026: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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