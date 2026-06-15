Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (35-36) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-40)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Twins.TV

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-168) | MIN: (+142)

TEX: (-168) | MIN: (+142) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 4-5, 4.18 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

The Rangers will look to MacKenzie Gore (4-5), while the Twins' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Gore's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62.4%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -168 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Twins. The Rangers are +130 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -156.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

Rangers versus Twins, on June 15, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -168 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 36-34-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 19 of the 45 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.2%).

Minnesota has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the 71 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-25-2).

The Twins have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 38-33-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 78 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465. He's batting .307.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with three walks and an RBI.

Jake Burger is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average is 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Burger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .257 with a .408 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 59 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.600) while leading the Twins in hits (69). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 41st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brooks Lee is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Kody Clemens is batting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Luke Keaschall is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

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