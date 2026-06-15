Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (33-40) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-42)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and DSN

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | DET: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-5, 3.71 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 3-0, 2.81 ERA

The probable starters are Kai-Wei Teng (3-5) for the Astros and Troy Melton (3-0) for the Tigers. Teng's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Teng's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Melton starts, the Tigers are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Melton starts this season -- they won both.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Astros, Detroit is the underdog at +110, and Houston is -130 playing at home.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Astros are +155 to cover, and the Tigers are -188.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Tigers game on June 15 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won six of 14 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 33-40-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 12-19 in those games.

Detroit has gone 5-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (38.5%).

The Tigers have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-37-1).

The Tigers have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 34-35-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 85 hits and an OBP of .433 to go with a slugging percentage of .651. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

He ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Alvarez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifiers, he is 89th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Walker has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.331/.394.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 60 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Riley Greene has put up a .387 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres is batting .282 with six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

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