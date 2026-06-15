Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Tigers Game Info
- Houston Astros (33-40) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-42)
- Date: Monday, June 15, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and DSN
Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | DET: (+110)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-5, 3.71 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 3-0, 2.81 ERA
The probable starters are Kai-Wei Teng (3-5) for the Astros and Troy Melton (3-0) for the Tigers. Teng's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Teng's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Melton starts, the Tigers are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Melton starts this season -- they won both.
Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)
Astros vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Astros, Detroit is the underdog at +110, and Houston is -130 playing at home.
Astros vs Tigers Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Astros are +155 to cover, and the Tigers are -188.
Astros vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Astros versus Tigers game on June 15 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Houston has won six of 14 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Astros are 33-40-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 12-19 in those games.
- Detroit has gone 5-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (38.5%).
- The Tigers have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-37-1).
- The Tigers have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 34-35-0 ATS.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has 85 hits and an OBP of .433 to go with a slugging percentage of .651. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.
- He ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Among qualifiers, he is 89th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Walker has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.331/.394.
- Cam Smith has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
- Dillon Dingler leads his team with 60 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has put up a .387 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Tigers.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .282 with six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
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