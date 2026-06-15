Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (37-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-45)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Rockies.TV

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-210) | COL: (+176)

CHC: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

CHC: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.44 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-8, 7.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (4-6) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-8) will take the ball for the Rockies. Imanaga and his team have a record of 4-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 4-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies have gone 8-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those games.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (70%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -210 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +100 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -120.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cubs-Rockies game on June 15 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 70 opportunities.

The Cubs are 27-43-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 27 of the 70 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Colorado has a record of 6-12 (33.3%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 36-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .337.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 65 hits.

Busch has recorded at least one base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 57 hits, batting .224 this season with 31 extra-base hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 63 hits. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has put up a .374 on-base percentage and a .448 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies.

Willi Castro is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

6/11/2026: 9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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