Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 15

Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 68 games (has homered in 30.9% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 68 games (has homered in 30.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Justin Crawford (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Austin Slater (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 48 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs