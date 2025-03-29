Reds vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Reds vs Giants Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (0-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (1-0)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-BA

Reds vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | SF: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | SF: (-100) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-200) | SF: -1.5 (+164)

CIN: +1.5 (-200) | SF: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo against the Giants and Justin Verlander. In 21 games he pitched with a spread last season, Lodolo and his team finished with a 10-11-0 record ATS. Lodolo and his team won as favorites in 56.2% of his 16 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Verlander and his team had a 7-10-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Verlander and his team put together a 2-2 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Reds vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.5%)

Reds vs Giants Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -100 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Giants are +164 to cover, while the Reds are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Giants Over/Under

The Reds-Giants game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Reds vs Giants Betting Trends

The Reds were victorious in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Cincinnati won 30 of 56 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Giants finished 32-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 43.8% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer last year, San Francisco went 24-34 (41.4%).

The Giants played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-73-5).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz had 160 base hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 last season.

Spencer Steer slashed .225/.319/.402 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Gavin Lux ended his last campaign with 110 hits, an OBP of .320, plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Jeimer Candelario slashed .225/.279/.429 and finished with an OPS of .707.

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames put up a .331 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage last season.

Matt Chapman hit .247 with 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Heliot Ramos had 128 hits and a batting average of .269 a season ago.

Mike Yastrzemski hit .231 with 16 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Reds vs Giants Head to Head

3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/11/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/30/2023: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/29/2023: 6-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/20/2023: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

