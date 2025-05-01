Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (16-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-17)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | STL: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+158) | STL: +1.5 (-192)

CIN: -1.5 (+158) | STL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-0, 3.60 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-2, 3.19 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (2-0, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 3.19 ERA). Abbott's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Abbott's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 1-4-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for two Liberatore starts this season -- they split the games.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.4%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the underdog at +108, and Cincinnati is -126 playing at home.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -192 to cover, and the Reds are +158.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Cardinals contest on May 1 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 17-13-0 in 30 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

St. Louis is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-13-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .271 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 54th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 39th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Gavin Lux has 32 hits and an OBP of .431, both of which lead the Reds this season.

Austin Hays has five home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .365 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar a has .404 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals. He's batting .270 while slugging .450.

He is 58th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with 37 hits and has a club-leading .500 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .336 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado is batting .243 with nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .272.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!