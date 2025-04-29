Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (16-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | STL: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 4-0, 3.62 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-2, 5.70 ERA

The probable starters are Brady Singer (4-0) for the Reds and Miles Mikolas (0-2) for the Cardinals. Singer's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Cardinals have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for four Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.3%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -134 favorite at home.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Cincinnati is +146 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Cardinals contest on April 29 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cincinnati has won four of five games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 29 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 17-12-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-12).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is batting .270 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .435.

He is 55th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.384) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Austin Hays has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .365/.431/.712.

Gavin Lux has 32 hits and an OBP of .438 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Lux has hit safely in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .472 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar a has .405 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals. He's batting .271 while slugging .430.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nootbaar brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Brendan Donovan has collected 37 hits while slugging .519. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .349 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is currently fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nolan James Arenado is hitting .255 with nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II is hitting .258 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2024: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

