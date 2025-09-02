Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays vs Reds Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (79-59) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SNET

Blue Jays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 3.95 ERA vs Scott Barlow (Reds) - 6-2, 3.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-5) to the mound, while Scott Barlow (6-2) will answer the bell for the Reds. When Berrios starts, his team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season. Berrios' team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Barlow did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56%)

Blue Jays vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Reds reveal Toronto as the favorite (-134) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Reds Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -152.

Blue Jays versus Reds, on Sept. 2, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Blue Jays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (56.2%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 29 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 137 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 80-57-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have compiled a 35-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-25 record (winning only 35.9% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-73-6 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 68-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 73 walks while batting .287. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with two walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 60 extra-base hits. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him third, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

George Springer leads his team in OBP (.391) and total hits (121) this season.

Springer heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ernie Clement is batting .273 with a .308 OBP and 41 RBI for Toronto this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .455 and has 147 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .261 with three doubles, three triples and an RBI.

TJ Friedl has a .368 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .376.

He is 52nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .235.

Austin Hays is batting .261 with 14 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs Reds Head to Head

9/1/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/21/2024: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/19/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/20/2023: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/18/2023: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/22/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/21/2022: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/20/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

