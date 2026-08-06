Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (54-58) vs. Athletics (45-68)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-CA

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

CIN: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Reds) vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-1, 0.00 ERA

Barnett (1-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Reds. Barnett has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Barnett start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.5%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Athletics game on Aug. 6 has been set at 9.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 18 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Reds have won five of nine games when listed as at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 110 games with a total this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 60-50-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-47).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Athletics have gone 7-15 (31.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-56-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 51-62-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Stewart has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 102 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He's batting .276 and slugging .499.

Among qualifying batters, he is 36th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and five RBIs.

JJ Bleday has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.343/.463.

Bleday has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .243 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 40th in slugging.

Soderstrom heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three doubles and a walk.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .274 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jeff McNeil is batting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

8/4/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/14/2025: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2025: 11-5 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/29/2024: 10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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