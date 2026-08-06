Mets vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Guardians Game Info

New York Mets (48-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (57-57)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SNY

Mets vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

NYM: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mets vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 7-7, 3.29 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Guardians) - 12-3, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (7-7) to the mound, while Foster Griffin (12-3) will get the nod for the Guardians. McLean and his team have a record of 9-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When McLean starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-9. The Guardians have a 14-7-0 record against the spread in Griffin's starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 11-5 in those games.

Mets vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.9%)

Mets vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Guardians are -182 to cover, and the Mets are +150.

Mets vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Guardians on Aug. 6 is 8. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 31 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 31 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 110 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 51-59-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've gone 25-23 in those games.

Cleveland is 24-22 (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-57-0).

The Guardians have collected a 52-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season. He has a .256 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 125th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Marcus Semien has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

A.J. Ewing is batting .265 with a .332 OBP and 28 RBI for New York this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has collected 100 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 61st in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is batting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .259 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .363 OBP.

Mets vs Guardians Head to Head

8/4/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2025: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/5/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2025: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/21/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/21/2023: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2023: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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