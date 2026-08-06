MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 6
Will Cal Raleigh or Riley Greene hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Eduardo Valencia (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)