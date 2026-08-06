Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 6

Will Cal Raleigh or Riley Greene hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Eduardo Valencia (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs