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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 6

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shota Imanaga exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 8.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

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