Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (70-43) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-58)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | PIT: (+116)

MIL: (-134) | PIT: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | PIT: +1.5 (-205)

MIL: -1.5 (+168) | PIT: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Brewers) - 5-7, 4.38 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 11-4, 3.96 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (5-7) for the Brewers and Braxton Ashcraft (11-4) for the Pirates. May's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. May's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 13-9-0 ATS record in Ashcraft's 22 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 2-3 in Ashcraft's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.2%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Pirates reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-134) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Milwaukee is +168 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The Brewers-Pirates contest on Aug. 6 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 55, or 65.5%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 40 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 113 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 113 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 60-53-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've finished 22-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-47-2).

The Pirates have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 57-56-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He has a .268 batting average.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.375) and total hits (93) this season. He's batting .270 while slugging .503.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 46th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Bauers brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.333/.391.

Jackson Chourio has 14 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-high .379 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .445.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 108 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Nick Gonzales has put up a slugging percentage of .398, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/4/2026: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/3/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2026: 14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!