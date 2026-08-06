Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (55-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-70)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and ABTV

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-2, 3.31 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-6, 7.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (8-2) to the mound, while Ryan Johnson (2-6) will get the nod for the Angels. Young's team is 15-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Young's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 2-7-0 against the spread when Johnson starts. The Angels are 2-7 in Johnson's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (59.6%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Baltimore is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +128 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -154.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

Orioles versus Angels on Aug. 6 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

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Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 112 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 58-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 34.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-56).

Los Angeles has gone 10-19 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (34.5%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-61-2).

The Angels have collected a 57-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 106 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .463. He's batting .251.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .217 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average is 132nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Leody Taveras has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Coby Mayo is batting .201 with a .268 OBP and 40 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-best OBP (.390), while leading the Angels in hits (83). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 54th in slugging.

Trout takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double and a walk.

Zach Neto's .423 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .230 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 120th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .275 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Vaughn Grissom has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .261.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

8/4/2026: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/24/2026: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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