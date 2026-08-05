Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (54-58) vs. Athletics (45-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-CA

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

CIN: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-7, 5.42 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-4, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-7) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (5-4) will get the nod for the Athletics. Lowder and his team have a record of 8-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Lowder's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 6-8-0 ATS record in Lopez's 14 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 6-6 record in Lopez's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.6%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +146 to cover, while the Athletics are -178 to cover.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Athletics on Aug. 5 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 110 games with a total this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 60-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have a 29-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 14-26 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (35%).

The Athletics have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-56-2).

The Athletics have a 51-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 74th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Stewart has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has 102 hits and an OBP of .356, both of which lead the Reds this season. He's batting .276 and slugging .499.

He is 37th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

De La Cruz enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and five RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .228 with a .463 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Bleday has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .243 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three doubles and a walk.

Jacob Wilson is batting .274 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jeff McNeil is batting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Carlos Cortes has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .260.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

8/4/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/14/2025: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2025: 11-5 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/29/2024: 10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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