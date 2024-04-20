Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (11-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-12)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSW

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Reds) - 2-2, 4.34 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 0-2, 4.80 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (0-2, 4.80 ERA). When Montas starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Montas' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Soriano has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Soriano starts this season -- they lost both.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.8%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Angels, Cincinnati is the favorite at -130, and Los Angeles is +110 playing on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Reds are +150 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -182.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

The Reds-Angels contest on April 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 9-10-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 7-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 4-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (40%).

The Angels have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-10-0).

The Angels have put together a 12-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has an OPS of .999, fueled by an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .563. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 20th in slugging.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk.

Elly De La Cruz has 20 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati batters this season. He's batting .290 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .638 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jake Fraley has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .340/.404/.489.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .229 with a .315 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Stephenson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 21 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .256 and slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .529 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 58th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Angels.

Anthony Rendon has three doubles and six walks while batting .267.

Reds vs Angels Head to Head

4/20/2024: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

