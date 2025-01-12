NHL
Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12
NHL action on Sunday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Kraken Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (19-18-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-22-3)
- Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: NHL Network
Red Wings vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-160)
|Kraken (+132)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (61.5%)
Red Wings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Red Wings. The Kraken are -194 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +156.
Red Wings vs Kraken Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Kraken on January 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Red Wings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Kraken, Detroit is the favorite at -160, and Seattle is +132 playing on the road.