Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (61-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-53)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | CHW: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | CHW: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 13-2, 2.93 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-5, 3.04 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Sonny Gray (13-2) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (7-5). When Gray starts, his team is 13-6-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team has been victorious in 68.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-5. The White Sox are 9-9-0 ATS in Burke's 18 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Burke's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.9%)

The Red Sox vs White Sox moneyline has Boston as a -120 favorite, while Chicago is a +102 underdog on the road.

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The White Sox are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus White Sox, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (52.8%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 30 of 57 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 110 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 55-55-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 40-43 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 33-33 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-48-1).

The White Sox have a 64-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 103 hits and an OBP of .393 this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .539.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 59 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Rafaela heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Abreu enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 86 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Durbin has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 97 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 115th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Sam Antonacci has an on-base percentage of .362, a team-high for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .391 slugging percentage.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

8/4/2026: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/8/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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