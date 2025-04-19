Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (11-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-15)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-330) | CHW: (+265)

BOS: (-330) | CHW: (+265) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-152) | CHW: +1.5 (+126)

BOS: -1.5 (-152) | CHW: +1.5 (+126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-1, 1.38 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-1, 2.04 ERA

The probable starters are Garrett Nolan Crochet (2-1) for the Red Sox and Shane Smith (0-1) for the White Sox. When Crochet starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The White Sox have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Smith starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (77.1%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. White Sox reveal Boston as the favorite (-330) and Chicago as the underdog (+265) on the road.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+126 to cover), and Boston is -152 to cover the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-White Sox contest on April 19, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Boston this season, with a -330 moneyline set for this game.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in eight of their 21 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 21.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-15).

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +265 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-9-2).

The White Sox have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman has 25 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .309 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with an OBP of .427 this season while batting .306 with 13 walks and 13 runs scored. He's slugging .532.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Trevor Story has hit five homers with a team-high .531 SLG this season.

Kristian Campbell is batting .288 with a .385 OBP and six RBI for Boston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has three home runs and three walks while hitting .278. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 17 hits with a .313 OBP while slugging .377. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .279.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .245 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Luis Robert is hitting .136 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!