Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-9) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-7)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-176) | MIN: (+148)

BOS: (-176) | MIN: (+148) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | MIN: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | MIN: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.12 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 1-0, 5.27 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet (2-1) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (1-0). Crochet's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crochet's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Twins are 2-1-0 ATS in Ober's three starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ober starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.5%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -128.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Twins on April 13, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

Boston has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -176.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 5-10-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 58.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-5).

Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-7-0).

The Twins have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .593, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .339 batting average and an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .448. He's batting .302 and slugging .509.

His batting average is 36th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .326/.396/.419.

Rafaela has recorded a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .367 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Jarren Duran is batting .196 with a .302 OBP and eight RBI for Boston this season.

Duran heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has totaled 14 hits with a .397 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Twins. He's batting .275.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 56th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .213 with a double, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .279 with an on-base percentage of .269.

His batting average ranks 119th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 149th, and he is 146th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .270.

Trevor Larnach is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

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