Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

In MLB action on Friday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (87-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-73)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | DET: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)

BOS: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.58 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.91 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize (14-6). Harrison's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Tigers are 16-10-0 ATS in Mize's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 5-2 in Mize's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Red Sox, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and Boston is -122 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +164 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -200.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Tigers game on Sept. 26 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (57.6%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious 39 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 74 of their 158 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 84-74-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 21-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit is 10-15 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-68-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 71-81-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran is hitting .257 with 40 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 while slugging .444.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Trevor Story has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 96 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified batters.

Story has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman leads Boston with 117 hits and an OBP of .360 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .245 with a .290 OBP and 62 RBI for Boston this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .258 and slugging .392.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has collected 155 hits while slugging .500. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 71 walks while batting .240.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

