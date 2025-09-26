Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (87-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-73)
- Date: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | DET: (+104)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.58 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.91 ERA
The Red Sox will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize (14-6). Harrison's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Tigers are 16-10-0 ATS in Mize's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 5-2 in Mize's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (50%)
Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Red Sox, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and Boston is -122 playing at home.
Red Sox vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +164 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -200.
Red Sox vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Sox versus Tigers game on Sept. 26 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (57.6%) in those games.
- This season Boston has been victorious 39 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 74 of their 158 opportunities.
- The Red Sox are 84-74-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers are 21-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Detroit is 10-15 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-68-6 record against the over/under.
- The Tigers have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 71-81-0 ATS.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran is hitting .257 with 40 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 while slugging .444.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Trevor Story has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 96 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Story has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Alex Bregman leads Boston with 117 hits and an OBP of .360 this season.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .245 with a .290 OBP and 62 RBI for Boston this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .258 and slugging .392.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.
- Riley Greene has collected 155 hits while slugging .500. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 71 walks while batting .240.
- Zach McKinstry is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head
- 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!