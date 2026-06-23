Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (41-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-110) | CHW: (-106)

CLE: (-110) | CHW: (-106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | CHW: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | CHW: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 7-3, 2.70 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-4, 3.89 ERA

The Guardians will look to Parker Messick (7-3) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (4-4). Messick's team is 9-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The White Sox have gone 3-8-0 ATS in Burke's 11 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 2-8 record in Burke's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -110, and Chicago is -106 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Guardians are +160 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -194.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on June 23, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 20-19 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 39-36-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have gone 31-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.4% of those games).

Chicago has gone 29-33 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (46.8%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-31-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.3% of their games this season, going 43-32-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland OPS (.749) this season. He has a .275 batting average, an on-base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .398.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Rocchio hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Bazzana has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .251 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has nine home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Colson Montgomery is batting .218 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci is batting .291 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .384 to pace his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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