Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (31-44) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-48)
- Date: Monday, June 22, 2026
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: Rockies.TV and NESN
Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-124) | COL: (+106)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-3, 4.79 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-2, 5.05 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-3) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-2) will get the nod for the Rockies. Bennett's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bennett starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rockies have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have a 4-5 record in Feltner's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (59.4%)
Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline
- Boston is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +106 underdog at home.
Red Sox vs Rockies Spread
- The Red Sox are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +118 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -142.
Red Sox vs Rockies Over/Under
- Red Sox versus Rockies, on June 22, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
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Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have won in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Boston has won 14 of 32 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 75 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 31-44-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 30-46 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Colorado has a 29-43 record (winning 40.3% of its games).
- The Rockies have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-40-2).
- The Rockies have gone 40-37-0 ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.378) and total hits (73) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .525.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Abreu has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .286 with a .448 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- Rafaela takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles.
- Caleb Durbin has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.
- Durbin enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield has a .483 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Rumfield hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.
- Hunter Goodman's 66 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Troy Johnston has racked up a team-high .375 on-base percentage.
- Jake McCarthy is hitting .295 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.
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