Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (31-44) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-48)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-124) | COL: (+106)

BOS: (-124) | COL: (+106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

BOS: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-3, 4.79 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-2, 5.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-3) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-2) will get the nod for the Rockies. Bennett's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bennett starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rockies have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have a 4-5 record in Feltner's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.4%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Boston is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +106 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +118 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -142.

Red Sox versus Rockies, on June 22, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 14 of 32 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 75 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 31-44-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 30-46 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Colorado has a 29-43 record (winning 40.3% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-40-2).

The Rockies have gone 40-37-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.378) and total hits (73) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .525.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .286 with a .448 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Rafaela takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles.

Caleb Durbin has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Durbin enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .483 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 34th in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 66 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has racked up a team-high .375 on-base percentage.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .295 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

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