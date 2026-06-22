Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (41-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-38)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

STL: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

STL: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 8-4, 3.76 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-6, 5.81 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Andre Pallante (8-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (5-6). Pallante and his team are 10-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pallante starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Diamondbacks have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Kelly's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-4 record in Kelly's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.4%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -142 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +142 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -172.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Diamondbacks game on June 22 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (65%) in those games.

St. Louis has been a -142 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 45-29-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-24).

Arizona is 6-9 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 76 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-41-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .287. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .531, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 18th, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

Herrera brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .268 with a .370 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .547, and has 77 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .259 with 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 47 walks while batting .241.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

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