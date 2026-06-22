MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 22
Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 72 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- James Outman (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Trei Cruz (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Stuart Fairchild (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Kyler Fedko (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alex Jackson (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)