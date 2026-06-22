Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 22

Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 72 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 72 games (has homered in 25% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Denzer Guzman (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Kameron Misner (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Trei Cruz (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 26% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Stuart Fairchild (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Kyler Fedko (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Alex Jackson (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets