MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22
Will Kyle Bradish strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Samuel Aldegheri exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins
- Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances