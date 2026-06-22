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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22

Will Kyle Bradish strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Samuel Aldegheri exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels

  • Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

  • Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

  • Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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