Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (37-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-47)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and MASN

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

BAL: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

BAL: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 4-7, 4.00 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 2-2, 4.50 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Samuel Aldegheri (2-2, 4.50 ERA). When Bradish starts, his team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season. Bradish's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Aldegheri starts, the Angels have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Aldegheri starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (51%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Angels reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-162) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +106 to cover, and the Angels are -128.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

Orioles versus Angels, on June 22, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 39-40-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 24-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Los Angeles has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

In the 78 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-40-2).

The Angels have gone 42-36-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 74 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .475. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualifying batters, he is 133rd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has a team-best OPS of .748, fueled by a slash line of .255/.393/.355 this season.

Ward has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Samuel Basallo has 10 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Basallo has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 131st in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Neto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Jo Adell leads his team with a .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .258.

Oswald Peraza is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

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