Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (39-37) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-28)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | ATL: (-106)

SD: (-110) | ATL: (-106) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-6, 3.60 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-3, 4.33 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (4-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33 ERA). King and his team have a record of 4-11-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has been victorious in 30% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-7. The Braves have gone 9-4-0 ATS in Holmes' 13 starts that had a set spread. The Braves have always been the moneyline underdog when Holmes starts this season.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Padres, Atlanta is the underdog at -106, and San Diego is -110 playing at home.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Padres are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

Padres versus Braves on June 22 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 17-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 41-35-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 52.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-8).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Atlanta has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 74 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-34-4).

The Braves have collected a 42-32-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .358. He's batting .285 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 127th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .179 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .259.

His batting average is 154th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 152nd, and his slugging percentage 123rd.

Machado brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 51 hits. He is batting .230 this season and 25 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .229 with a .314 OBP and 29 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 80 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .271 and slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 48th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies' .452 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Michael Harris II is batting .306 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 12 walks.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

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