Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-45)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Cardinals.TV

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150)

ARI: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 4.70 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.55 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (3-1) for the Diamondbacks and Dustin May (5-6) for the Cardinals. Pfaadt and his team have covered in each of his six starts with a spread this season. Pfaadt's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 11-7-0 ATS in May's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 5-8 record in May's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +150 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cardinals on July 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (60.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 23-14 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 95 opportunities.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 52-43-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 65 total times this season. They've finished 32-33 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 29-30 (49.2%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times this season for a 39-49-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 54-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season. He has a .256 batting average.

He is 72nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 87 hits. He is batting .252 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .241 with 55 walks and 46 runs scored.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 72 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .532 and has 105 hits, both team-best marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 15th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Walker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Alec Burleson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .273. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera a has .381 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/24/2026: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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