Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (27-37) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-25)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | TB: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | TB: (-106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

BOS: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 3-2, 2.28 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 5-2, 2.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (3-2) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (5-2) will get the nod for the Rays. Tolle and his team are 2-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Tolle starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Rays have a 9-3-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Rays have a 6-1 record in Martínez's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.6%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rays are -194 to cover, and the Red Sox are +160.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on June 9, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 17-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 64 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 27-37-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays are 14-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 14-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (60.9%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-30-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 35-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.389) and total hits (64) this season. He's batting .294 batting average while slugging .532.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Rafaela has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Jarren Duran has 10 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .537, and has 75 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .325).

Including all qualified players, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 10th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .277 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .276 with four doubles, four triples and 13 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

6/8/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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