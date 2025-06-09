Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Red Sox vs Rays Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (32-35) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-30)
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN
Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | TB: (-104)
- Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TB: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.91 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 5-3, 4.96 ERA
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (5-3, 4.96 ERA). Bello and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Baz's 12 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 3-1 record in Baz's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Sox win (50.7%)
Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-112) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Red Sox vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Red Sox vs Rays Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Rays game on June 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Boston has come away with a win 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox are 34-33-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 13-14 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Rays have played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-37-3).
- The Rays have collected a 31-33-0 record ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Devers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.
- Jarren Duran has hit four homers this season while driving in 37 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.
- Duran enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.
- Wilyer Abreu has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.515) while pacing the Rays in hits (62). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .294.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 134th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- He is 98th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Jonathan Aranda has racked up an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .490. Both lead the Rays.
- Brandon Lowe has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .243.
Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head
- 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
