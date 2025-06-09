Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (32-35) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-30)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | TB: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TB: -1.5 (+155)

BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TB: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.91 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 5-3, 4.96 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (5-3, 4.96 ERA). Bello and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Baz's 12 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 3-1 record in Baz's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.7%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-112) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Rays game on June 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 34-33-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 13-14 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rays have played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-37-3).

The Rays have collected a 31-33-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Jarren Duran has hit four homers this season while driving in 37 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Duran enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.515) while pacing the Rays in hits (62). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 134th and he is 16th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 98th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .490. Both lead the Rays.

Brandon Lowe has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .243.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

